Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $383.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,792. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $267.46 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

