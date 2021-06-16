Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Holdings Lifted by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 11.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $53,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.95. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $148.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

