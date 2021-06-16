Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.27

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 24263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

