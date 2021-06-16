The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Trading Down 8.8%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.67. 117,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,634,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Honest in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

