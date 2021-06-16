Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 105,335 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.07. 125,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,147. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.