William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $171,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 89,605 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,356 shares of company stock worth $16,747,201 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.53. 24,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,707. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.