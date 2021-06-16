TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF remained flat at $$18.65 during trading on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77.
About TV Asahi
