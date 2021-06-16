VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BBH traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.36. 1,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,433. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $150.52 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.08.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,632,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.