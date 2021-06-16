Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 53.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.07.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TRZ stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 993,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.90. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3200003 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.