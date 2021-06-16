Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$1.80

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DML. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DML traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.75. 1,167,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -62.50.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$152,337. Insiders have sold a total of 697,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,521 in the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.