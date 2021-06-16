Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 3.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $226,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $417,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 712,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 48,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,917. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.