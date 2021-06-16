Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

MRVL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 216,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

