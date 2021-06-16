La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Down to $42.28

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.28, but opened at $41.10. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 3,884 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

