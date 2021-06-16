Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 240 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

NYSE DAR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.63. 31,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,857. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

