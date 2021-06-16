Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 357,072 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

