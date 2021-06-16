Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $85.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,081. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,579 shares of company stock worth $2,158,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

