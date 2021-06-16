$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $631.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

