MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.380–1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430–0.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Shares of MDB traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,807 shares of company stock valued at $109,657,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

