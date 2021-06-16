Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $77.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $77.75 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $283.42 million, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

