carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50. carsales.com has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

