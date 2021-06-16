Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $313.02. 2,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

