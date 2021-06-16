TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

