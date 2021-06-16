PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

UNLRY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.