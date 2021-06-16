FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 38.5% Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $949,017.23 and $13,948.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00755372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.07 or 0.07655247 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

