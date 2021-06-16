Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $186,043.52 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $186,043.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,210,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,607,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,620. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

