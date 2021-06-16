William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 69,862 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,862 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $404,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,421.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,452.19. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4,531.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $922.09 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.