William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the quarter. Abiomed accounts for approximately 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.07% of Abiomed worth $298,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,859,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,564,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

ABMD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.96. 2,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,417. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.39 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.72.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

