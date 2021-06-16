William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $264.80 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,301 shares during the period. NICE accounts for 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $264,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 67.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,183. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $182.74 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

