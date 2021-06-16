William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.63% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $234,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,832. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

