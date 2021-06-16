Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 40,576 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $$22.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

