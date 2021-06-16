Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,121 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,059 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,456. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.