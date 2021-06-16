Head to Head Contrast: Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Yatsen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 1.29 $67.60 million $2.73 16.95 Yatsen $802.02 million 5.11 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.53

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 2 1 0 2.00 Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus target price of $43.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Yatsen has a consensus target price of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 96.52%. Given Yatsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Edgewell Personal Care.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 2.97% 9.10% 3.71% Yatsen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Yatsen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

