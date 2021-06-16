Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.87. 59,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

