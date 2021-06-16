Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,173 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 554,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,456,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

