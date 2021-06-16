Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys New Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

