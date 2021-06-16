Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

