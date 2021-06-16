Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,453,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,926,761.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,600. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

