Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $113,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 21.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,293,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

NYSE FRC traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.59. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

