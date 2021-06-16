Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of BSJN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,196. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

