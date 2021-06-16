Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $133,394.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00028249 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004785 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002310 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002049 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MODICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.