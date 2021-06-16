Strategic Equity Management Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

