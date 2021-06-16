Serengeti Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Kairos Acquisition comprises 0.4% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned about 1.25% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000.

NASDAQ:KAIR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

