Northern Trust Corp Sells 69,181 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Charter Communications worth $1,002,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.58. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.