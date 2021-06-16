Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,977,421 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,126,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 88,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

