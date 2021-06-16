TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

NYSE KMI remained flat at $$19.03 during trading on Wednesday. 62,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,622,262. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

