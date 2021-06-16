Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,746. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $643.38. 8,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,188. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

