Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 999 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

