Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,312,951 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $46,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 41,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622,262. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

