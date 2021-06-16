6,550 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.47. 70,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $285.57 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.