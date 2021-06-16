M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,528 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $231.89. 52,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

